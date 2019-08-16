August 16th, 2019

This week on State of Art we’re looking at what the Anchorage Concert Association has coming up on their fall schedule. ACA Executive Director Jason Hodges stopped by Alaska Public Media to give us a sneak peak.
ANCHORAGE CONCERT ASSOCIATION FALL LINEUP:
- Wild Kratts Live 2.0: Sept. 13-14, Atwood Concert Hall
- Che Apalache: Friday, Sept. 20 @ 7 p.m., Discovery Theater
- The Magic of Adam Trent: Saturday, Sept. 28 @ 7:30 p.m., Atwood Concert Hall
- We Banjo 3: Saturday, Oct. 5 @ 7:30 p.m., Discovery Theater
- The Improvised Shakespeare Company: Oct. 11-12 @ 7:30 p.m., Discovery Theater
- The Rad Trads: Friday, Oct. 18 @ 7:30 p.m., Discovery Theater
- The Little Mermaid: Oct. 22 – 27, Atwood Concert Hall
- Sammy Miller and the Congregation: Friday, Nov. 8 @ 7:30 p.m., Discovery Theater.
- Whose Live Anyway?: Saturday, Nov. 16 @ 7:30 p.m., Atwood Concert Hall