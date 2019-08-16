Smart & Solo

This week on Outdoor Explorer, we’ll be talking with Randell Carlton Green, author of the recently-published travel book, “Smart & Solo: The Blueprint for Efficient & Enjoyable Solo Travel”. We’ll be discussing ways to minimize the discomfort and maximize the fun and personal growth that comes from traveling solo, anywhere in the world. As an avid and frequent traveler himself, Randell Carlton Green will discuss some of his tips for enjoyable travel and ways to minimize the impact on our planet while traveling, following what he calls “The Emerald Rule”.

HOST: Adam Verrier

GUESTS:

  • Randell Carlton Green, author of the recently-published travel book, “Smart & Solo: The Blueprint for Efficient & Enjoyable Solo Travel”.

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, August 22nd, 2019. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, August 22nd, 2019. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

