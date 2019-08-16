The causes, consequences and management of stress

(Photo courtesy BHernandez via WikiCommons)

Stress is a word that most of us use with regularity to describe our state of mind or our lives but what does it really mean? Being in a prolonged state of stress is toxic to our body and mind. This state of “toxic stress” has serious emotional and physical health. Next on Line One, co-host Prentiss Pemberton discusses the impact of chronic stress on our health and what we can do to retrain our brains.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

Shelly Wedge, MA, LPA

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

