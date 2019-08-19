Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Aug. 19, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Southcentral fires burn, traffic at a crawl on highways, evacuees tell of heavy smoke and flames

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

“That was an experience coming down that highway,” one woman said. ” Trees just ablaze. Smoke so heavy you could only follow the tail lights of the truck or car ahead of you.”

Heavy winds breath new life into Swan Lake Fire

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL – Kenai

High winds and dry conditions breathed new life into the Swan Lake fire over the weekend. The 100,000 acre fire that started on June 5th on the Kenai Peninsula had been in monitor status, with aircraft doing the heavy lifting and just a handful of personnel on site in recent weeks.

Smoke from Southcentral blazes creating unhealthy air conditions in Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Smoke from wildfires north and south of Anchorage is creating unhealthy air quality in the city.

This August is extremely abnormal, and fire likes it

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Fire and climate experts say conditions in Southcentral Alaska were nearly perfect for fire, from the dry forest floor to the tree tops.

Governor says third special session would focus on full dividend after allowing $1,600 PFD to stand

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Governor Mike Dunleavy announced his decisions on a bill today that provides permanent fund dividends of $1,600. He vetoed funding to reimburse municipalities for school construction debt, as well as to pay for Medicaid.

Proposed Fair Share Act would raise taxes on oil companies

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

A group has proposed an initiative that would raise taxes on the largest oil companies. An application submitted on Friday would be for legislation called the Fair Share Act. If it’s certified and is supported by enough petition signatures, it would be on the ballot next year.

Alaska’s Planned Parenthood chapter withdraws from federal family planning program

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

The announcement came in response to new rules from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that bar health care providers from referring patients for abortion if they receive funding through Title X.

Organizations partner to teach more Anchorage kids how to fish

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Alaska Office of Boating Safety have been teaming up this summer with local Boys and Girls Clubs to get more Anchorage kids fishing. The goal is to teach them to do it safely, while having a good time.

‘Molly of Denali’ creators help Juneau kids find their own voices

Zoe Grueskin, KTOO – Juneau

“Molly of Denali” is the first national children’s TV show to feature an Alaska Native lead. Some of the show’s creators came to Juneau and put on a vocal acting workshop to help local kids find their own voices.