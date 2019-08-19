Algo Nuevo August 11th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, August 11th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Canela
Santana
Shapeshifter
Starfaith
528
El Mariachi Loco
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
416
Por el Amor De Una Mujer
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
418
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
412
Happy Birthday/Mananitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
241
Las mananitas
Anthony Rosas
Rosas Para Una Rosa
Promo
333
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
455
Quiero Que Sepas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejanon Oldies
Maracas Music
339
Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
455
Oldies But Goodies Medley
Gary Saiz
Promo
Alta Vista
445
Demasiado Tarde
Patsy Torres
Mi Inspiracio
World Class Records
402
Las Nubes
Los Compas Band
Felicidades
Promo
525
Yo Vendo Unos Ojos Negros
Los Compas Band
Felicidades
Promo
415
Pipiripau
Ray Camacho
Cumbia Rica
Cobalt
318
Cumbia Del Sol
Ray Camacho
Cumbia Rica
Cobalt
358
Dreaming Of You
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
514
Con Tanto Amor Medley
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
708
Escondidos
Simpatico Featuring Ernestine Romero
Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2019
Atlantis
357
El Coco Rayado
Northern Revolution
Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2019
Atlantis
339
Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1121
Poco A Poco
Daniel Lee Gallegos
Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2019
Atlantis
302
Una Mentira
La Peligrosa
Promo
Unknown
340
Regresa A Mi
David Lee Garza
Asi Es La Vida
Freddie
339
Un Hombre Libertado
Tejano Bamm
Promo
Hacienda
357
En Cuantas Camas
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
329
Te Extrano Mas Y Mas
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
329
Un Ratito
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
388
Dios Me Dijo
City View Band
Promo
Unknown
322
Vuelve A Mi
Rhythm Divine
Promo
CL Productions
355
Hazme Olvidarla
Chris Rivera
Promo
Unknown
340
El Bombero Sordo
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
339
Gypsy Woman
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
703
Mercy Mercy Me
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
402
Mi Cumbia, Mi Salsa
Ram Herrera
Greatest Hits
Tejas
421
Secret Love
Freddy Fender
Greatest Hits
Masters
402
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
VMB
433
El Mudo
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos
Goldust
226
Amazing Grace
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
446