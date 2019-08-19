Algo Nuevo August 11th, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, August 11th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

Canela
Santana
Shapeshifter
Starfaith
528

El Mariachi Loco
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
416

Por el Amor De Una Mujer
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
418

Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
412

Happy Birthday/Mananitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
241

Las mananitas
Anthony Rosas
Rosas Para Una Rosa
Promo
333

La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
455

Quiero Que Sepas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejanon Oldies
Maracas Music
339

Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
455

Oldies But Goodies Medley
Gary Saiz
Promo
Alta Vista
445

Demasiado Tarde
Patsy Torres
Mi Inspiracio
World Class Records
402

Las Nubes
Los Compas Band
Felicidades
Promo
525

Yo Vendo Unos Ojos Negros
Los Compas Band
Felicidades
Promo
415

Pipiripau
Ray Camacho
Cumbia Rica
Cobalt
318

Cumbia Del Sol
Ray Camacho
Cumbia Rica
Cobalt
358

Dreaming Of You
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
514

Con Tanto Amor Medley
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
708

Escondidos
Simpatico Featuring Ernestine Romero
Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2019
Atlantis
357

El Coco Rayado
Northern Revolution
Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2019
Atlantis
339

Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1121

Poco A Poco
Daniel Lee Gallegos
Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2019
Atlantis
302

Una Mentira
La Peligrosa
Promo
Unknown
340

Regresa A Mi
David Lee Garza
Asi Es La Vida
Freddie
339

Un Hombre Libertado
Tejano Bamm
Promo
Hacienda
357

En Cuantas Camas
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
329

Te Extrano Mas Y Mas
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
329

Un Ratito
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
388

Dios Me Dijo
City View Band
Promo
Unknown
322

Vuelve A Mi
Rhythm Divine
Promo
CL Productions
355

Hazme Olvidarla
Chris Rivera
Promo
Unknown
340

El Bombero Sordo
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
339

Gypsy Woman
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
703

Mercy Mercy Me
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
402

Mi Cumbia, Mi Salsa
Ram Herrera
Greatest Hits
Tejas
421

Secret Love
Freddy Fender
Greatest Hits
Masters
402

Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
VMB
433

El Mudo
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos
Goldust
226

Amazing Grace
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
446

