Algo Nuevo August 11th, 2019

Sunday, August 11th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

Canela

Santana

Shapeshifter

Starfaith

528

El Mariachi Loco

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

416

Por el Amor De Una Mujer

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

418

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

412

Happy Birthday/Mananitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

241

Las mananitas

Anthony Rosas

Rosas Para Una Rosa

Promo

333

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

455

Quiero Que Sepas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejanon Oldies

Maracas Music

339

Carino Nuevo

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

455

Oldies But Goodies Medley

Gary Saiz

Promo

Alta Vista

445

Demasiado Tarde

Patsy Torres

Mi Inspiracio

World Class Records

402

Las Nubes

Los Compas Band

Felicidades

Promo

525

Yo Vendo Unos Ojos Negros

Los Compas Band

Felicidades

Promo

415

Pipiripau

Ray Camacho

Cumbia Rica

Cobalt

318

Cumbia Del Sol

Ray Camacho

Cumbia Rica

Cobalt

358

Dreaming Of You

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

514

Con Tanto Amor Medley

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

708

Escondidos

Simpatico Featuring Ernestine Romero

Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2019

Atlantis

357

El Coco Rayado

Northern Revolution

Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2019

Atlantis

339

Mariachi Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

1121

Poco A Poco

Daniel Lee Gallegos

Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2019

Atlantis

302

Una Mentira

La Peligrosa

Promo

Unknown

340

Regresa A Mi

David Lee Garza

Asi Es La Vida

Freddie

339

Un Hombre Libertado

Tejano Bamm

Promo

Hacienda

357

En Cuantas Camas

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

329

Te Extrano Mas Y Mas

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

329

Un Ratito

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

388

Dios Me Dijo

City View Band

Promo

Unknown

322

Vuelve A Mi

Rhythm Divine

Promo

CL Productions

355

Hazme Olvidarla

Chris Rivera

Promo

Unknown

340

El Bombero Sordo

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

339

Gypsy Woman

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

703

Mercy Mercy Me

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

402

Mi Cumbia, Mi Salsa

Ram Herrera

Greatest Hits

Tejas

421

Secret Love

Freddy Fender

Greatest Hits

Masters

402

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

VMB

433

El Mudo

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

Recuerdos

Goldust

226

Amazing Grace

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

446