Algo Nuevo August 18th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, August 18th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

506

Vestido Mojado

Sangre Joven

Promo

SJ Records

341

Por Ti Creo En El Amor

Lydia Castillo

Promo

Gavino Promotions

340

Hasta Que Te Vea

Grupo Iluso

Promo

KLAZZ

329

Mejor Me Voy

Ochoa Bros

Promo

KLAZZ

344

Te Vas Angel Mio

Al Hurricane

Albuquerque

Hurricane

300

Te Veo Diferente

Grupo Quemado

Tribute to Joe Carmona

Q Productions

324

La Vida Traicionera

Los Arenales

Promo

Tex Sound

341

Es Mi Mujer

Grupo Bezzo

Promo

Unknown

350

No Te Vas Arrepentir

Los Dos Gilbertos

Promo

Unknown

357

Imposible

El Predilecto

Promo

Freddie

341

Pasitos De Caracol

Lucky Joe

Promo

Freddie

339

Cien Canciones

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

342

Ritmo De Chunga

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

427

Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

442

Por El Amor A Mi Madre

Camino Oscuro

El Regreso

Meadow City Studio

323

Prisionero De Tus Brazos

Camino Oscuro

El Regreso

Meadow City Studio

323

Aguita De Melon

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

402

Me Quede Llorando

Lydia Castillo

Promo

Unknown

331

Tres Veces

Nikki Lopez/Ruben Ramos

PEgue Un Grito

Daja-Vu Media

319

Contigo Mi Vida

Los Bandoleros

Promo

Unknown

300

Quiero Volverte Loco

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

341

Que Vengan Los Bomberos

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

332

Will You Still Love Me tomorrow

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

300

Antes Que Te Vayas

Marcos Orosco

Pasion

OroMar

341

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

433

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

333

Mentirosa

Los Texmaniacs

Americano Groove

SCM

409

Down In The Barrio

Los Texmaniacs

Americano Groove

SCM

355

Maldito Amor

Los Arenales

Promo

Tex Sound

419

Corrido De Samuel Morales

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

428

Que Nadie Sepa

Lazaro Perez Conjunto

Promo

Unknown

339

Cumbia Caliente

Los Gamblers

Promo

SVM

821

Suavecito

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Colores

Freddie

313

Llevame

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Colores

Freddie

328

Ranchera Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

1848

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

411

En Cuantas Camas

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

328

Negra Tomasa

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

502

Tomando Mil Copas

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

346

Despues Quien Sabra

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

401

Popurri Rebelde # 5

Marcos Orosco Y Rebelde

Emociones

OroMar

635

Cosas Del Amor

Ernestine Romero

Gracias Senor

EWR

330

I Miss You So

Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors

Promo

Unknown

302

Juan Charasquiado

Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors

Promo

Unknown

317

Let There Be Peace on Earth

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

437