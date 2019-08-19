Algo Nuevo August 18th, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, August 18th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
506

Vestido Mojado
Sangre Joven
Promo
SJ Records
341

Por Ti Creo En El Amor
Lydia Castillo
Promo
Gavino Promotions
340

Hasta Que Te Vea
Grupo Iluso
Promo
KLAZZ
329

Mejor Me Voy
Ochoa Bros
Promo
KLAZZ
344

Te Vas Angel Mio
Al Hurricane
Albuquerque
Hurricane
300

Te Veo Diferente
Grupo Quemado
Tribute to Joe Carmona
Q Productions
324

La Vida Traicionera
Los Arenales
Promo
Tex Sound
341

Es Mi Mujer
Grupo Bezzo
Promo
Unknown
350

No Te Vas Arrepentir
Los Dos Gilbertos
Promo
Unknown
357

Imposible
El Predilecto
Promo
Freddie
341

Pasitos De Caracol
Lucky Joe
Promo
Freddie
339

Cien Canciones
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
342

Ritmo De Chunga
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
427

Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
442

Por El Amor A Mi Madre
Camino Oscuro
El Regreso
Meadow City Studio
323

Prisionero De Tus Brazos
Camino Oscuro
El Regreso
Meadow City Studio
323

Aguita De Melon
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
402

Me Quede Llorando
Lydia Castillo
Promo
Unknown
331

Tres Veces
Nikki Lopez/Ruben Ramos
PEgue Un Grito
Daja-Vu Media
319

Contigo Mi Vida
Los Bandoleros
Promo
Unknown
300

Quiero Volverte Loco
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
341

Que Vengan Los Bomberos
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
332

Will You Still Love Me tomorrow
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
300

Antes Que Te Vayas
Marcos Orosco
Pasion
OroMar
341

Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
433

Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
333

Mentirosa
Los Texmaniacs
Americano Groove
SCM
409

Down In The Barrio
Los Texmaniacs
Americano Groove
SCM
355

Maldito Amor
Los Arenales
Promo
Tex Sound
419

Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
428

Que Nadie Sepa
Lazaro Perez Conjunto
Promo
Unknown
339

Cumbia Caliente
Los Gamblers
Promo
SVM
821

Suavecito
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
313

Llevame
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
328

Ranchera Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
1848

Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
411

En Cuantas Camas
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
328

Negra Tomasa
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
502

Tomando Mil Copas
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
346

Despues Quien Sabra
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
401

Popurri Rebelde # 5
Marcos Orosco Y Rebelde
Emociones
OroMar
635

Cosas Del Amor
Ernestine Romero
Gracias Senor
EWR
330

I Miss You So
Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
302

Juan Charasquiado
Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
317

Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
437

