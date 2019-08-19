Algo Nuevo August 18th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, August 18th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
506
Vestido Mojado
Sangre Joven
Promo
SJ Records
341
Por Ti Creo En El Amor
Lydia Castillo
Promo
Gavino Promotions
340
Hasta Que Te Vea
Grupo Iluso
Promo
KLAZZ
329
Mejor Me Voy
Ochoa Bros
Promo
KLAZZ
344
Te Vas Angel Mio
Al Hurricane
Albuquerque
Hurricane
300
Te Veo Diferente
Grupo Quemado
Tribute to Joe Carmona
Q Productions
324
La Vida Traicionera
Los Arenales
Promo
Tex Sound
341
Es Mi Mujer
Grupo Bezzo
Promo
Unknown
350
No Te Vas Arrepentir
Los Dos Gilbertos
Promo
Unknown
357
Imposible
El Predilecto
Promo
Freddie
341
Pasitos De Caracol
Lucky Joe
Promo
Freddie
339
Cien Canciones
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
342
Ritmo De Chunga
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
427
Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
442
Por El Amor A Mi Madre
Camino Oscuro
El Regreso
Meadow City Studio
323
Prisionero De Tus Brazos
Camino Oscuro
El Regreso
Meadow City Studio
323
Aguita De Melon
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
402
Me Quede Llorando
Lydia Castillo
Promo
Unknown
331
Tres Veces
Nikki Lopez/Ruben Ramos
PEgue Un Grito
Daja-Vu Media
319
Contigo Mi Vida
Los Bandoleros
Promo
Unknown
300
Quiero Volverte Loco
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
341
Que Vengan Los Bomberos
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
332
Will You Still Love Me tomorrow
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
300
Antes Que Te Vayas
Marcos Orosco
Pasion
OroMar
341
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
433
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
333
Mentirosa
Los Texmaniacs
Americano Groove
SCM
409
Down In The Barrio
Los Texmaniacs
Americano Groove
SCM
355
Maldito Amor
Los Arenales
Promo
Tex Sound
419
Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
428
Que Nadie Sepa
Lazaro Perez Conjunto
Promo
Unknown
339
Cumbia Caliente
Los Gamblers
Promo
SVM
821
Suavecito
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
313
Llevame
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
328
Ranchera Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
1848
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
411
En Cuantas Camas
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
328
Negra Tomasa
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
502
Tomando Mil Copas
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
346
Despues Quien Sabra
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
401
Popurri Rebelde # 5
Marcos Orosco Y Rebelde
Emociones
OroMar
635
Cosas Del Amor
Ernestine Romero
Gracias Senor
EWR
330
I Miss You So
Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
302
Juan Charasquiado
Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
317
Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
437