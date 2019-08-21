Living off the Land in an Alaskan Iñupiaq Community | INDIE ALASKA

About 60 miles North of the Arctic Circle is the small village of Noatak. The majority of the residents there, including Lonnie Arnold, still live a traditional subsistence lifestyle and rely on the wild plants and animals to feed their families. During the summer, almost everyone in the Iñupiaq community is fishing for salmon and picking blueberries, raspberries, and aqpiks (cloudberries) to stock their freezers and pantries for the long winter ahead.

Video and Story by Valerie Kern

Music by FirstCom Music