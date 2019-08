Reporter Nathaniel Herz traveled behind the fire line of the McKinley Fire south of Talkeetna Tuesday night with fire officials. Here’s some of what he saw:

A damaged truck and other debris that burned in the McKinley wildfire near Willow sit next to the Parks Highway on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

A Chugiak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company firefighter passes traffic along the Parks Highway on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He and others were fighting the still-burning McKinley wildfire north of Willow and south of Talkeetna. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

A firefighter working at the McKinley wildfire north of Willow stands next to a Chugiak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company truck on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

Firefighters work to protect a home from the McKinley wildfire near the Parks Highway on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

Jacob Thompson with the Chugiak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company sprays down smoldering brush near a home in the vicinity of the McKinley fire on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

A plume of smoke from the McKinley wildfire rises near Sheep Creek off the Parks Highway on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

A line of traffic waits for a pilot car to lead drivers through the stretch of the Parks Highway north of Anchorage where the McKinley wildfire is still burning on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

Trees that burned in the McKinley wildfire are still standing next to the Parks Highway on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

