Bethel Iditarod champion Pete Kaiser to deliver 2019 AFN keynote address

Pete Kaiser wins the 2019 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome, Alaska on March 13 at 3:49 a.m. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media photo)

Pete Kaiser, last year’s Iditarod Champion and Bethel’s own hometown hero, will deliver the Keynote Address at this year’s Alaska Federation of Natives Convention. Kaiser is the first musher of Yup’ik descent to win the Iditarod and is a four-time winner of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race.

The theme of this year’s AFN Convention is “Good Government, Alaskan Driven.” A press release describes the theme as “reflect[ing] the basic necessity of sound, fact-based government policy amidst Alaska’s current fiscal challenges.” AFN President Julie Kitka says that the gathering’s discussion will center on building an Alaska that all Alaskans want to live in.

This year’s AFN Convention will take place October 17-19 at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks.