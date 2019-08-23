The power of music

Music has the power to make us move, cry, love, feel pain, and can even help us clean the house. But music is much more than a tool to deepen our emotions and inspire feelings. On the next Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests explore the use of music as a tool to heal from trauma, overcome anxiety, and battle depression.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Kate Beever, MA, music therapist – board certified, Maine Music & Health
- Mark Williams, music therapist – board certified, Denali Family Services
LINKS:
- A basic introduction to music therapy
- ‘Old Town Road’ Helps 4-Year-Old Boy With Nonverbal Autism Find Voice
- Certified Holistic Health Counselor Jillian Levy details the benefits of music therapy
- Explore music therapy in-depth with the American Music Therapy Association
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: