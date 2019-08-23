The power of music

The Atautchimukta dance group performing at te 2017 AFN convention. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage)

Music has the power to make us move, cry, love, feel pain, and can even help us clean the house. But music is much more than a tool to deepen our emotions and inspire feelings. On the next Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests explore the use of music as a tool to heal from trauma, overcome anxiety, and battle depression.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

Kate Beever, MA, music therapist – board certified, Maine Music & Health

Mark Williams, music therapist – board certified, Denali Family Services

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

