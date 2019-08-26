Algo Nuevo August 25th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, August 25th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

448

Hace Un Ano

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

329

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

502

MeContaron Por Ahi

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

401

Veinte Anos

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

402

Por Una Mujer Casada

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pasadilla

ATM

321

El Asesino

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pasadilla

ATM

341

Una Cruz De Madera

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pasadilla

ATM

348

Pecadora

Ray Camacho

Pecadora

Cobalt

300

Dos Pajarrillos

Ray Camacho

Pecadora

Cobalt

416

Te Llame

Ray Camacho

Pecadora

Cobalt

419

Que Vengan Los Bomberos

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

329

Un Ratito

Ernestine Romero/Stefani Montiel

Para Ustedes

EWR

338

Para Ustedes

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

339

Suavecito

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

655

Nena

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

659

Jardin De La Dicha

Los Cucuys

Me Sigo De Frente

CHR

324

Hoy Manana, Y Despues

Los Cucuys

Me Sigo De Frente

CHR

339

Me Sigo De Frente

Los Cucuys

Me Sigo De Frente

CHR

321

Cumbia Mix

Solido

Club Mix

Freddie

1127

Llevame

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Colores

Freddie

329

Artista De Engano

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Colores

Freddie

325

Te Confieso

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Colores

Freddie

349

Wasted days and Wasted Nights

Freddy Fender

Greatest Hits

Masters

300

Before the Next Teardrop Falls

Freddy Fender

Greatest Hits

Masters

302

Los Laureles

Duke Zity Boyzz

Puros Huevos Rancheros

Alta Vista

554

La Saporita

Duke Zity Boyzz

Puros Huevos Rancheros

Alta Vista

310

Las Gaviotas

Eva Torrez

Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2019

Atlantis

300

Te Voy Olvidar

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

415

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

630

Escondidos

Simpatico Featuring Ernestine Romero

Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2019

Atlantis

357

Vuelve A Mi

Rhythm Divine

Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2019

Atlantis

354

Por El Amor De Una Mujer

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

419

El Mariachi Loco

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

416

Amor

Ana Gabriel

Canciones De Amor

Sony

442

Volver, Volver

Vicente Fernandez

Palabra De Rey

CBS

300

Negra Tomasa

August V Generations

Sound Garden

459

Mercy Mercy Me

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

402

Mikey’s Polkas

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

534

What the World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

529