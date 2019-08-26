Algo Nuevo August 25th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, August 25th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448
Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
329
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
502
MeContaron Por Ahi
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
401
Veinte Anos
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402
Por Una Mujer Casada
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pasadilla
ATM
321
El Asesino
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pasadilla
ATM
341
Una Cruz De Madera
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pasadilla
ATM
348
Pecadora
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
300
Dos Pajarrillos
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
416
Te Llame
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
419
Que Vengan Los Bomberos
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
329
Un Ratito
Ernestine Romero/Stefani Montiel
Para Ustedes
EWR
338
Para Ustedes
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
339
Suavecito
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
655
Nena
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
659
Jardin De La Dicha
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR
324
Hoy Manana, Y Despues
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR
339
Me Sigo De Frente
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR
321
Cumbia Mix
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie
1127
Llevame
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
329
Artista De Engano
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
325
Te Confieso
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
349
Wasted days and Wasted Nights
Freddy Fender
Greatest Hits
Masters
300
Before the Next Teardrop Falls
Freddy Fender
Greatest Hits
Masters
302
Los Laureles
Duke Zity Boyzz
Puros Huevos Rancheros
Alta Vista
554
La Saporita
Duke Zity Boyzz
Puros Huevos Rancheros
Alta Vista
310
Las Gaviotas
Eva Torrez
Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2019
Atlantis
300
Te Voy Olvidar
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
415
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
630
Escondidos
Simpatico Featuring Ernestine Romero
Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2019
Atlantis
357
Vuelve A Mi
Rhythm Divine
Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2019
Atlantis
354
Por El Amor De Una Mujer
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
419
El Mariachi Loco
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
416
Amor
Ana Gabriel
Canciones De Amor
Sony
442
Volver, Volver
Vicente Fernandez
Palabra De Rey
CBS
300
Negra Tomasa
August V Generations
Sound Garden
459
Mercy Mercy Me
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
402
Mikey’s Polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
534
What the World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
529