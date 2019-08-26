Algo Nuevo August 25th, 2019

Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, August 25th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448

Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
329

El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
502

MeContaron Por Ahi
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
401

Veinte Anos
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402

Por Una Mujer Casada
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pasadilla
ATM
321

El Asesino
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pasadilla
ATM
341

Una Cruz De Madera
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pasadilla
ATM
348

Pecadora
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
300
Dos Pajarrillos
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
416

Te Llame
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt
419

Que Vengan Los Bomberos
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
329

Un Ratito
Ernestine Romero/Stefani Montiel
Para Ustedes
EWR
338

Para Ustedes
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
339

Suavecito
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
655

Nena
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
659

Jardin De La Dicha
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR
324

Hoy Manana, Y Despues
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR
339

Me Sigo De Frente
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR
321

Cumbia Mix
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie
1127

Llevame
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
329

Artista De Engano
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
325

Te Confieso
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
349

Wasted days and Wasted Nights
Freddy Fender
Greatest Hits
Masters
300

Before the Next Teardrop Falls
Freddy Fender
Greatest Hits
Masters
302

Los Laureles
Duke Zity Boyzz
Puros Huevos Rancheros
Alta Vista
554

La Saporita
Duke Zity Boyzz
Puros Huevos Rancheros
Alta Vista
310

Las Gaviotas
Eva Torrez
Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2019
Atlantis
300

Te Voy Olvidar
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
415

Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
630

Escondidos
Simpatico Featuring Ernestine Romero
Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2019
Atlantis
357

Vuelve A Mi
Rhythm Divine
Lo Mejor De New Mexico Music 2019
Atlantis
354

Por El Amor De Una Mujer
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
419

El Mariachi Loco
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
416

Amor
Ana Gabriel
Canciones De Amor
Sony
442

Volver, Volver
Vicente Fernandez
Palabra De Rey
CBS
300

Negra Tomasa
August V Generations
Sound Garden
459

Mercy Mercy Me
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
402

Mikey’s Polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
534

What the World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
529

