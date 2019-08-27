Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

BP’s Alaska exit not a surprise, experts say

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Oil company BP — the longtime operator of Prudhoe Bay — announced today it has agreed to sell its entire Alaska business to Hilcorp.

What does BP’s exit from Alaska mean for the state

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Today’s news about the BP-Hilcorp deal got a lot of people’s attention. But if you don’t work for an oil company, you might be wondering: Why should I care? And why does this matter?

After SCOTUS ruling, AG urges Dunleavy to limit public employees’ unions

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In a legal opinion published Tuesday, Alaska’s Attorney General took a strict interpretation of the Supreme Court’s Janus decision, signaling potential conflict with unions.

Swan Lake Fire conditions improve as residents remain on alert

Abbey Collins and Phillip Manning, Alaska Public Media + KTNA – Talkeetna

According to the latest update from Cooper Landing, residents remain on notice to be ready to leave homes if conditions from the Swan Lake Fire worsen.

Lightning started Paul’s Creek Fire near King Salmon

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

The fire was reported Sunday night about seven miles from King Salmon. It was burning up to 25 acres with moderate activity yesterday. Because of its proximity to King Salmon and Naknek, the fire is under “full suppression” status.

Offal Fire moving away from Port Heiden

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

A volunteer was sent to a hospital in Anchorage last night due to smoke inhalation. The crew was able to put out the southern and middle portions of the fire with heavy equipment.

Alaska adding second insurer to individual insurance market

Associated Press

The state says a second company will offer health insurance plans on Alaska’s individual marketplace next year.

Fairbanks poet earns prestigious Willa literary award

Robert Hannon, KUAC – Fairbanks

A Fairbanks poet has garnered a prestigious literary award for her recent book of verse. Linda Schandelmeier’s Out of Nowhere won a Willa Award, a prize that honors women writers in the West.

St. Herman’s legacy as a defender of Alutiiq people remembered

Kavitha George, KMXT – Kodiak

The August pilgrimage to Spruce Island, just off the coast of Kodiak, is a yearly event for Orthodox believers in Alaska and the world over. The ritual celebrates the canonization of St. Herman, a Russian missionary who arrived with the early fur traders and soon became a major part of Alutiiq history.