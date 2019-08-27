BP moves to exit Alaska, relinquishing role as operator of Prudhoe Bay

BP’s headquarters in midtown Anchorage on August 19, 2019. BP sold the building in 2016. (Photo by Elizabeth Harball/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

One of Alaska’s “Big Three” oil companies is stepping entirely away from its major role in the state, leaving its position as the company that oversees Prudhoe Bay and its partial ownership of the trans-Alaska pipeline.

BP announced Tuesday it is has reached an agreement to sell its entire business in Alaska to the Texas-based private oil company, Hilcorp, for $5.6 billion.

BP Alaska currently employs over 1600 people, according to a 2018 company report, and it pays hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes and royalties to the state each year. The company is also a major owner of the trans-Alaska pipeline.

In a statement, Bob Dudley, BP group’s chief executive, said: “Alaska has been instrumental in BP’s growth and success for well over half a century and our work there has helped shape the careers of many throughout the company.”

Dudley added, ” We are extraordinarily proud of the world-class business we have built, working alongside our partners and the State of Alaska, and the significant contributions it has made to Alaska’s economy and America’s energy security.”

The sale is still pending state and federal regulatory approvals.

BP’s exit from Alaska has been rumored for years, but the gossip intensified in the weeks leading up to the announcement, appearing on internet message boards and the trade publication Petroleum News.

Larry Persily, a longtime observer of Alaska’s oil industry, said the move is not surprising for an international company like BP.

“My guess would be it’s just a matter of looking at their portfolio and saying, ‘we have a finite amount of money and a finite amount of management attention. Where is it going to be most profitable to devote that money and attention for the next 20 to 30 years?” Persily said.

The company had largely stopped exploring for more oil in Alaska, instead focusing its efforts on stemming the decline of oil production at Prudhoe Bay. It did conduct a massive 3-D seismic survey of Prudhoe Bay this winter, seeking more “pockets of oil” to help keep the field producing longer.

In recent years, BP also sold off its stake in other North Slope oil fields to Hilcorp.

In 2014, BP turned four other North Slope oilfields over to Hilcorp to operate, selling off the Endicott, Northstar and much of its interest in Milne Point, as well as the not-yet-developed Liberty Project.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

