Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019

Inside Hilcorp, the oil company taking over BP’s assets in Alaska

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

BP’s $5.6 billion deal to sell its interest in Prudhoe Bay and other Alaska assets represents the end of an era. But it also represents the rise of a key player in the state’s oil industry. Hilcorp’s presence in Alaska has grown steadily since it arrived in 2012. And now with the purchase of BP’s assets, the company’s role in the state’s economic future will become far more pivotal.

Swan Lake Fire takes a toll on Homer businesses

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

The Swan Lake Fire is causing major delays and closures on the Sterling Highway. And that’s having a big impact on local businesses in Homer, from a loss of tourist dollars to delays in goods.

Alaska regulation to limit events at breweries, distilleries

Associated Press

An Alaska regulation agency has proposed changes that would limit activities at city breweries and distilleries.

Medicaid to cover Alaska dental patients through September

Associated Press

Alaska’s Medicaid program will continue to provide dental care for adults through the end of September.

During visit to Unalaska, Sullivan pushes for greater military presence in Aleutian Islands

Hope McKenney, KUCB – Unalaska

U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan wants to increase Arctic security infrastructure throughout Alaska. During a short visit to Unalaska last week, he said the island and its port will play a role in that vision. Still, he stopped short of giving any specifics.

Health officials issue public health alert about ‘vaping-associated’ lung illness

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

The state has issued a public health alert about some cases of lung illnesses that could be associated with vaping.

Alaska’s licensed marijuana growers cite tax concerns

Associated Press

Anchorage marijuana grower Dane Wyrick says the future of his business is hazy after feeling squeezed by state taxes and other expenses.

Lightning strikes reported on two Alaska Airlines flights Sunday near Juneau

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

Alaska Airlines confirms that flights 64 and 65 both had lightning strikes from storms that moved through the northern panhandle and also knocked out power in the capital city Sunday.

There’s tons of plastic polluting the ocean. A UAA professor hopes her book can show kids how to fix it.

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

There’s a lot of plastic in the ocean. As it floats around Arctic waters, it breaks down into tiny particles that get into everything from fish to even sea salt. While, explaining that fact to kids might come off as off-putting or depressing, a professor at UAA has made a new pop-up book to teach kids about marine plastic pollution.

Bethel community gathers to remember beloved teacher Sophie Alexie

Greg Kim, KYUK – Bethel

The community of Bethel lost one of its most beloved teachers of Yup’ik language and culture when Sophie Alexie passed away on Aug. 6. Community members gathered for a potluck in Bethel on Aug. 19 to celebrate her life.