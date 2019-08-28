Reviving the art of making Iñupiat Mukluks | INDIE ALASKA

Mukluks are traditional boots worn by indigenous Arctic people around the world. Their successful design allows airflow, which prevents perspiration from causing frostbite in extremely cold conditions. Mukluks are very versatile though and can be worn to sneak up on seals while hunting, for traditional dances, and for formal occasions like weddings. The process of sewing mukluks has become less common in recent years, but Mary Lou Sours is working to change that and reconnect people to this cultural tradition.

If you want to see more of Mary Lou’s custom work or see when her next class is being hosted, visit her page here.

Video and Story by Valerie Kern

Winter footage by Joey Mendolia

Music from FirstCom Music