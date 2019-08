Nick Carpenter (left) and James Glaves (right) of Anchorage band Medium Build. (Photo courtesy of Medium Build)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Anchorage band Medium Build. Singer Nick Carpenter and multi-instrumentalist/audio guru James Glaves let us know what they’ve been up to and what they have planned. We talk about Nick touring with Tiny Desk Concert winner Quinn Christopherson, Medium Build’s new video, and their upcoming album.

