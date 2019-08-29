Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Internal email casts uncertainty on future of BP Alaska employees

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

In the email, sent after the deal was made public, BP Alaska President Janet Weiss told employees they have three options, including applying for jobs with BP outside Alaska or leaving the company with a severance package.

Is the USDA now leaning toward a full exemption of the Roadless Rule in Alaska?

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

A national news story caused a stir this week, suggesting President Donald Trump has taken a special interest in how the Tongass will be managed.

As fires burn across Southcentral, a Montana study is looking at long-term effects of wildfire smoke

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This summer has been filled with smoke for communities near the Swan Lake Fire, like Sterling and Cooper Landing, and, while it hasn’t been quite as bad to the north, many thousands more people in Anchorage and elsewhere in Alaska have experienced worse-than-usual air quality, too.

As Sec. DeVos promotes her Education Freedom Scholarship statewide, some advocates wonder how it would work in Alaska

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Some Alaska education advocates question if and how the program could work in the state.

Nanwalek is rapidly running out of water

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

A Kenai Peninsula village is rapidly running out of water. Low snowpack and little rainfall has led Nanwalek to declare a water emergency.

Longtime lobbyist accused of fishing over the line

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

A fishing industry lobbyist has had his 41-ton salmon catch confiscated for allegedly fishing in closed waters near Sitka.

New alcohol regulations have brewers and distillers worried

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

Alaska’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board recently proposed a regulation change that would prevent breweries and distilleries from hosting social gatherings that are advertised to the public.

Missile Defense Agency: ‘Kill vehicle’ contract cancellation won’t affect Greely expansion

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Pentagon’s decision last week to cancel a billion-dollar contract held by Boeing Co., due to problems with the “kill vehicle” payload on interceptor missiles like those at Fort Greely, won’t affect the expansion project under way at the Army post’s missile-defense base.

It’s finally going to rain in Southcentral Alaska

Julia O’Malley, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Two low pressure systems are headed toward Anchorage in the coming week.