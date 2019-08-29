Diagnosis and treatment of strokes

(Photo courtesy Joseph Eddins via WikiCommons)

Strokes are the 5th leading cause of death in the United States and the leading cause of disability. Symptoms can be mild or severe and can last from minutes to causing permanent brain damage. Join co-host Dr Justin Clark for Line One to discuss the risk factors and different types of strokes as well as their diagnosis and treatment.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD, FACS

GUESTS:

Dr. Rob Lada , neurologist, PEAK Neurology and Sleep Medicine

, neurologist, PEAK Neurology and Sleep Medicine Dr. Lucy He, neurosurgeon, Anchorage Neurosurgical Associates

LINKS:

2019 heart disease and stroke statistics

The American Heart Association has page dedicated to basic information about strokes as well as a detailed overview

The U.S. Department of Health’s stroke education toolkit provides insight into stroke research, as well as resources for further education

