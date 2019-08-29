Diagnosis and treatment of strokes

By
Dr. Justin Clark
-
(Photo courtesy Joseph Eddins via WikiCommons)

Strokes are the 5th leading cause of death in the United States and the leading cause of disability. Symptoms can be mild or severe and can last from minutes to causing permanent brain damage. Join co-host Dr Justin Clark for Line One to discuss the risk factors and different types of strokes as well as their diagnosis and treatment.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD, FACS
GUESTS:

  • Dr. Rob Lada, neurologist, PEAK Neurology and Sleep Medicine
  • Dr. Lucy He, neurosurgeon, Anchorage Neurosurgical Associates

LINKS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

