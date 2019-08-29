Ensuring public safety in rural Alaska

In Alaska, many communities are only accessible by boat or air. That presents a challenge for ensuring public safety when back-up or help could be hours away. The Anchorage Daily News reports 1 in 3 Alaska villages lacks adequate law enforcement. We’ll discuss how to ensure the safety of all Alaskans, both on and off the road system on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend GUESTS:
Kyle Hopkins, reporter, Anchorage Daily News
Amanda Price, Commissioner of Public Safety, State of Alaska
Ely Cyrus, City Administrator, City of Kiana
