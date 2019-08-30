Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Aug. 30, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tonight on Alaska News Nightly:
Governor Dunleavy selects Representative Laddie Shaw to fill the late Chris Birch’s Senate seat. Plus, the state asks the U.S Supreme Court to uphold the rights of a funeral home that fired a transgender employee.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Wesley Early and Elizabeth Harball in Anchorage
- Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks
- Renee Gross in Homer
- Jacob Resneck in Sitka
- June Leffler in Wrangell.