Weekend winds could aid Swan Lake firefighting efforts

The Swan Lake Fire on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Kale Casey/Alaska Division of Forestry)

A low pressure system is expected to move into Southcentral Friday, bringing cooler temperatures, light rain, and winds from the Southeast.

That wind could help fire fighters working to contain the Swan Lake Fire, burning on the Kenai Peninsula.

Public Information Officer Tim Jones says winds could disperse some of the smoke that’s been hanging over the Kenai. That would benefit firefighting efforts in the air.

And, if those Southeast winds stoke the 162,000-acre blaze, they would likely send fire growth away from the community of Cooper Landing.

The community remains on a level two “set” evacuation notice, meaning residents should be prepared to leave at any time.