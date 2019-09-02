Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Sept. 2, 2019

By
AKPM Staff
-

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

After a summer of uncertain budget numbers, homeless prevention service providers assess the damage. Also: How climate change, and more frequent wildfires, could be changing Alaska’s forests for the long term.

Reports tonight from:

  • Rashah McChesney in Juneau
  • Zachariah Hughes, Casey Grove, Nat Herz and Lori Townsend in Anchorage
  • Angela Denning in Petersburg

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR