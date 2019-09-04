Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state ombudsman finds the Alaska Board of Fisheries broke the open meetings law. Plus: A new DNA technique that’s helping solve decades old cases in Alaska and around the country.

Reports tonight from: