Boaters can again float some of the Kenai River, as fire slows

Smoke from the Swan Lake fire lingers in the air over the Kenai River on Saturday, June 22. (Photo by Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage)

Cool, wet weather is slowing fire activity on the Kenai Peninsula this week.

Fire officials say while warmer, drier days are coming, the Swan Lake Fire is not expected to show any considerable change.

Crews are securing fire lines around the blaze.

Cooper Landing remains on a ready evacuation status, meaning residents should be prepared to leave at any time.

In Cooper Landing, school was back in session today, after fire-related closures this past week.

Also today, portions of the Kenai River are open. The river is open to boating between the Cooper Landing Boat Launch and Sportsman’s Landing, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

And, an emergency burn closure on state, private and municipal land on the Kenai Peninsula is over. Campfires and charcoal grills are again allowed. Burning debris in the open or in a burn barrel still requires a permit.

A burn closure has also been lifted in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, where fire crews continue to mop up the McKinley Fire.

