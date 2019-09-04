Hikers missing after weekend trip in Hatcher Pass, search underway

Upper Reed Lake in Hatcher Pass. (Photo by Annie Feidt, Alaska Public Media)

UPDATE: Hikers were found safe Wednesday afternoon.

Alaska State Troopers are searching for a pair of hikers reported missing in a popular hiking area north of Anchorage.

Trooper Spokesman Ken Marsh says the agency received a report of the missing hikers Tuesday night. The Anchorage residents — 28-year-old Luke George, 29-year-old Dorothy Hoople, and their Bernese mountain dog — were on a weekend trip in Hatcher Pass.

Marsh says they started hiking Saturday, and were planning to be out for one or two nights, but they have not returned.

According to Marsh, they may have been headed in the direction of the Bomber Hut, part of the Mountaineering Club of Alaska’s hut system.

Troopers, Alaska State Parks, and the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group are searching for the hikers. Friends and volunteers have also joined in the effort.

Marsh says AST has a helicopter in the air.