Traveling Music 9-8-19

Traveling Music
Date: 9-8-19
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Singin’ My Troubles Away
Laurie Lewis & Grant Street / Alton Delmore
Singin’ My Troubles Away
Flying Fish
2:44
Anyway
Keb’ Mo’ / Kevin Moore
The Door
Epic
3:36
Rain or Shine – instrumental
Allison Brown / Alison Brown, John R. Burr
The Company You Keep
Compass Records
4:17
So Many Things
Bill Morrissey / Bill Morrissey
Night Train
Philo
2:27
Heartache
(Tom Rozum-lead vocal) Laurie Lewis & Grant Street / Sarah Elizabeth Campbell
Singin’ My Troubles Away
Flying Fish
3:59
A Better Man
Keb’ Mo’ / Kevin Moore, A. Osborne
Slow Down
Okeh Music
5:15
La Dance de la Vie
Cajun Gold
Cajun Dance Favorites
Swallow Records
3:30
Foolish Questions
The Canote Brothers / Traditional
Thinga-Ma-Jig
Clone Tone
4:21
C’est Dans Paris
La Bottine Souriante / Traditional
Je Voudrais Changer D’Chapeau
Rounder
2:50
Waltz for Mr. B – instrumental
Allison Brown / Alison Brown, John R. Burr
The Company You Keep
Compass Records
3:01
A Chicken Ain’t Nothin’ But A Bird
The Canote Brothers / Babe Wallace
Thinga-Ma-Jig
Clone Tone
4:20
Broken Waltz Time
Bill Morrissey / Bill Morrissey
Night Train
Philo
3:56
Don’t Get Too Close
Laurie Lewis & Grant Street / Laurie Lewis
Singin’ My Troubles Away
Flying Fish
3:24
For Better or Worse
Keb’ Mo’ / Kevin Moore, Victoria Shaw, Heather Donovan
Bluesamericana
Kind of Blue Music
3:24
The Clean Plate Club – instrumental
Allison Brown / Alison Brown, John R. Burr
The Company You Keep
Compass Records
2:53