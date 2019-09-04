Traveling Music 9-8-19

By

Traveling Music

Date: 9-8-19

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Singin’ My Troubles Away

Laurie Lewis & Grant Street / Alton Delmore

Singin’ My Troubles Away

Flying Fish

2:44

Anyway

Keb’ Mo’ / Kevin Moore

The Door

Epic

3:36

Rain or Shine – instrumental

Allison Brown / Alison Brown, John R. Burr

The Company You Keep

Compass Records

4:17

So Many Things

Bill Morrissey / Bill Morrissey

Night Train

Philo

2:27

Heartache

(Tom Rozum-lead vocal) Laurie Lewis & Grant Street / Sarah Elizabeth Campbell

Singin’ My Troubles Away

Flying Fish

3:59

A Better Man

Keb’ Mo’ / Kevin Moore, A. Osborne

Slow Down

Okeh Music

5:15

La Dance de la Vie

Cajun Gold

Cajun Dance Favorites

Swallow Records

3:30

Foolish Questions

The Canote Brothers / Traditional

Thinga-Ma-Jig

Clone Tone

4:21

C’est Dans Paris

La Bottine Souriante / Traditional

Je Voudrais Changer D’Chapeau

Rounder

2:50

Waltz for Mr. B – instrumental

Allison Brown / Alison Brown, John R. Burr

The Company You Keep

Compass Records

3:01

A Chicken Ain’t Nothin’ But A Bird

The Canote Brothers / Babe Wallace

Thinga-Ma-Jig

Clone Tone

4:20

Broken Waltz Time

Bill Morrissey / Bill Morrissey

Night Train

Philo

3:56

Don’t Get Too Close

Laurie Lewis & Grant Street / Laurie Lewis

Singin’ My Troubles Away

Flying Fish

3:24

For Better or Worse

Keb’ Mo’ / Kevin Moore, Victoria Shaw, Heather Donovan

Bluesamericana

Kind of Blue Music

3:24

The Clean Plate Club – instrumental

Allison Brown / Alison Brown, John R. Burr

The Company You Keep

Compass Records

2:53