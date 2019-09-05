Group seeking Dunleavy recall submits signatures

The group pursuing a recall of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has submitted signatures to state elections officials as part of an initial phase of its effort.

The Recall Dunleavy group needed 28,501 signatures as part of its application. It says it collected about 49,000.

The group previously said it had gathered more than the threshold needed but wanted to collect through the recently ended state fair to compensate for any signatures that may be disqualified.

The Division of Elections says it will begin the signature verification process and ask the Department of Law for an opinion on whether the grounds for recall listed in the application meet legal requirements. The division says it’s aiming to complete this in 60 days.

If the application is certified, it would trigger additional signature gathering.