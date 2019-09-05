Public libraries = back-to-school help

Image by “>Pixabay. Used with permission.

Everybody is back in school now—first-time kindergarteners, elementary and middle schoolers, high school and college students. The good news is, public libraries have a lot of resources that all these budding scholars can use to get homework and research papers done, including the ability to live-chat with a subject expert through “Live Homework Help.”

That program, and OWL (Online with Libraries) both were restored in HB 2001 after originally being cut by Gov. Michael J. Dunleavy. According to news reports, their total cost is $809,100. OWL ($670,900) provides state funds that link with federal and local funds to build capacity of public libraries around the state to support broadband internet services and supply videoconferencing capability for Alaskans. This program also helps provide student access to computers after school.

“Live Homework Help” ($138,200) provides online tutoring services to help Alaska students perform in courses, participate in statewide initiatives such as the Alaska Performance Scholarship Awards, meet goals, and prepare for post-secondary success.

These are just two of dozens of information databases students can tap into through the SLED (State Library Electronic Doorway) platform.

On today’s Hometown Alaska, we host three library resource experts: the youth services librarian from Loussac, the dean of the UAA/APU Consortium Library, and Alaska’s own state librarian, calling in from Juneau. Together, they will describe and elaborate on the free resources Alaska’s libraries have available for the state’s aspiring students of all ages. They are also here to answer your questions about how to access these resources, or how parents can help their younger scholars succeed.

As always, your questions and comments are welcome throughout the program. Join us, and learn more about how Alaska public libraries support education.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Elizabeth Nicolai, youth service librarian, Loussac Library

, dean, UAA/APU Consortium Library Patience Frederiksen, Alaska state librarian (calling in from Juneau)

LINKS:

SLED (State Library Electronic Doorway) website

Live Homework Help (chat with an online subject expert), avail 7 days a week, noon-2 a.m. Alaska time, website

College student resources on SLED, website

High school resources on SLED, website

Middle school resources on SLED, website

Elementary school resources on SLED,website

A-Z database listings (these resources, more than 50 databases dealing with car repair, alternative and traditional medicine, philosophy and religion, biography, age-targeted reading lists for students etc, are licensed for all Alaska residents to use), website

Alaska Digital Archives, website

