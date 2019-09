Anchorage artist Maxine Fekete. (Photo via Facebook)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from local artist Maxine Fekete. Back in June, she opened her first solo exhibition. A couple of weeks later, she was in the hospital after a random attack in downtown Anchorage. The closing day of her show turned into celebration of being alive. She tells us about the attack, her recovery, and what’s next.

BROADCAST: Friday, September 6 at 2:45 p.m.

