Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
A new pool of warm water in the Pacific brings back memories of “the Blob.” Plus, climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe wants Alaskans to talk more about global warming.
Reports tonight from:
- Kavitha George in Kodiak
- June Leffler in Wrangell
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Tyler Thompson in Dillingham
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Liz Ruskin in Anchorage