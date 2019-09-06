Kodiak archaeology with Patrick Saltonstall

This week on Outdoor Explorer, we’ll be traveling to Kodiak Island to talk to Patrick Saltonstall. Patrick first came to Alaska from New England in 1985 to work on an archaeological dig on Kodiak Island as a college freshman. Over the following years, he kept returning to Kodiak for more archaeological digs, and eventually became the curator of archaeology at the Alutiiq Museum in Kodiak. We’ll be discussing the archaeology of Kodiak and Afognak Islands, the Aluutiq people who have inhabited the islands for thousands of years, and Patrick’s adventures roaming the islands to discover and document the archaeology of the Kodiak Archipelago.
HOST: Adam Verrier
GUESTS:
- Patrick Saltonstall is the curator of archaeology at Kodiak’s Alutiiq Museum
LINKS:
- Local Archaeologist makes new discoveries on Afognak Island
- All about Patrick from Frontier Scientists
- Alutiiq Museum homepage
BROADCAST: Thursday, September 12th, 2019. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, September 12th, 2019. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: