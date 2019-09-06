Shell shock: Traumatic brain injury in the military

(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)

Almost 400,000 active duty military personnel have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury. Often hard to diagnose, due to being an “invisible injury,” veterans suffer longer term consequences from TBI like higher rates of Parkinson’s disease and dementia. Next on Line One, a conversation about what is being done to care for and assist our military men and women who suffer life altering injuries while in service.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

Patricia Raymond Turner, MPH

LINKS:

Not sure where to start looking for information on TBI? Brain Injury Association of America is a good starting point

If you’re a veteran looking for resources for TBI, visit Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center

Brain Line details the complexities of TBI from combat blasts

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

