Shell shock: Traumatic brain injury in the military

Almost 400,000 active duty military personnel have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury. Often hard to diagnose, due to being an “invisible injury,” veterans suffer longer term consequences from TBI like higher rates of Parkinson’s disease and dementia. Next on Line One, a conversation about what is being done to care for and assist our military men and women who suffer life altering injuries while in service.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Patricia Raymond Turner, MPH
LINKS:
- Not sure where to start looking for information on TBI? Brain Injury Association of America is a good starting point
- If you’re a veteran looking for resources for TBI, visit Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center
- Brain Line details the complexities of TBI from combat blasts
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
