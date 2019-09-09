Algo Nuevo September 1st, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, September 1st, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

506

Una Mentira

La Peligrosa

Promo

Unknown

339

Regresa A Mi

David Lee Garza

Asi Es La Vida

Freddie

339

Un Hombre Libertado

Tejano Bamm

Promo

Hacienda

347

En Cuantas Camas

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

328

Toma Mi Amor

Ernestine Romero

Gracias Senor

EWR Productions

316

Gracias Senor

Ernestine Romero/Ruben Ramos

Gracias Senor

EWR Productions

318

Bendiciones A Mi Madre

Ernestine Romero

Gracias Senor

EWR Productions

308

Ya Me Decidi

Frankie Caballero

Promo

Unknown

338

Al Otro Lado Del Sol

Grupo Tejazz

Promo

Unknown

407

Ojitos

Jeff Romero

Promo

Unknown

339

La Mucura

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

1980

Goldust

438

Las Nubes

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

1980

Goldust

605

Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

447

Besos De Amor

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

300

Un Rinconcito En El Cielo

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

418

La Del Mono Colorado

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

421

Ojala

La Venganza

Promo

Latin World

355

Ya Dime

Lazaro Perez

Sin Limites

Latin World

317

Que Nadie Sepa

Lazaro Perez

Sin Limites

Latin World

331

Cumbia Caliente

Los Gamblers

Lo Mas Caliente

Latin World

822

El Corrido De Samuel Morales

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

425

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

VMB

433

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

VMB

349

Te Confieso

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Colores

Freddie

349

Fijate En Mi

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Colores

Freddie

401

Mariachi Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

1121

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

411

Por El Amor De Una Mujer

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

421

The Long and Winding Road

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

324

Lamparitas

Jonathan Chavez

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

312

Como Ruleta

Jonathan Chavez

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

318

Una Cruz De Madrea

Jonathan Chavez

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

348

Tejano Old Skool Power Mix

Various

Club Mix

Freddie

1130

Que Rico El Mambo

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

338

Un Momentito Mas

Stefani Montiel

Amor Supernatural

VMB

351

El Bombero Sordo

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

Cobalt

342

El Mosquito

Sangre Joven

Mal Ideas

SJ Records

455

Let There Be Peace on Earth

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

413