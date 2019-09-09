Algo Nuevo September 1st, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, September 1st, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
506

Una Mentira
La Peligrosa
Promo
Unknown
339

Regresa A Mi
David Lee Garza
Asi Es La Vida
Freddie
339

Un Hombre Libertado
Tejano Bamm
Promo
Hacienda
347

En Cuantas Camas
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
328

Toma Mi Amor
Ernestine Romero
Gracias Senor
EWR Productions
316

Gracias Senor
Ernestine Romero/Ruben Ramos
Gracias Senor
EWR Productions
318

Bendiciones A Mi Madre
Ernestine Romero
Gracias Senor
EWR Productions
308

Ya Me Decidi
Frankie Caballero
Promo
Unknown
338

Al Otro Lado Del Sol
Grupo Tejazz
Promo
Unknown
407

Ojitos
Jeff Romero
Promo
Unknown
339

La Mucura
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
1980
Goldust
438

Las Nubes
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
1980
Goldust
605

Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
447

Besos De Amor
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
300

Un Rinconcito En El Cielo
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
418

La Del Mono Colorado
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
421

Ojala
La Venganza
Promo
Latin World
355

Ya Dime
Lazaro Perez
Sin Limites
Latin World
317

Que Nadie Sepa
Lazaro Perez
Sin Limites
Latin World
331

Cumbia Caliente
Los Gamblers
Lo Mas Caliente
Latin World
822

El Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
425

Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
VMB
433

Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
VMB
349

Te Confieso
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
349

Fijate En Mi
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
401

Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1121

Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
411

Por El Amor De Una Mujer
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
421

The Long and Winding Road
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
324

Lamparitas
Jonathan Chavez
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
312

Como Ruleta
Jonathan Chavez
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
318

Una Cruz De Madrea
Jonathan Chavez
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
348

Tejano Old Skool Power Mix
Various
Club Mix
Freddie
1130

Que Rico El Mambo
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
338

Un Momentito Mas
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
351

El Bombero Sordo
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
342

El Mosquito
Sangre Joven
Mal Ideas
SJ Records
455

Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
413

