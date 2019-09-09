Algo Nuevo September 1st, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, September 1st, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
506
Una Mentira
La Peligrosa
Promo
Unknown
339
Regresa A Mi
David Lee Garza
Asi Es La Vida
Freddie
339
Un Hombre Libertado
Tejano Bamm
Promo
Hacienda
347
En Cuantas Camas
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
328
Toma Mi Amor
Ernestine Romero
Gracias Senor
EWR Productions
316
Gracias Senor
Ernestine Romero/Ruben Ramos
Gracias Senor
EWR Productions
318
Bendiciones A Mi Madre
Ernestine Romero
Gracias Senor
EWR Productions
308
Ya Me Decidi
Frankie Caballero
Promo
Unknown
338
Al Otro Lado Del Sol
Grupo Tejazz
Promo
Unknown
407
Ojitos
Jeff Romero
Promo
Unknown
339
La Mucura
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
1980
Goldust
438
Las Nubes
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
1980
Goldust
605
Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
447
Besos De Amor
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
300
Un Rinconcito En El Cielo
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
418
La Del Mono Colorado
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
421
Ojala
La Venganza
Promo
Latin World
355
Ya Dime
Lazaro Perez
Sin Limites
Latin World
317
Que Nadie Sepa
Lazaro Perez
Sin Limites
Latin World
331
Cumbia Caliente
Los Gamblers
Lo Mas Caliente
Latin World
822
El Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
425
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
VMB
433
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
VMB
349
Te Confieso
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
349
Fijate En Mi
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
401
Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1121
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
411
Por El Amor De Una Mujer
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
421
The Long and Winding Road
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
324
Lamparitas
Jonathan Chavez
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
312
Como Ruleta
Jonathan Chavez
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
318
Una Cruz De Madrea
Jonathan Chavez
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
348
Tejano Old Skool Power Mix
Various
Club Mix
Freddie
1130
Que Rico El Mambo
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
338
Un Momentito Mas
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
351
El Bombero Sordo
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
342
El Mosquito
Sangre Joven
Mal Ideas
SJ Records
455
Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
413