Holland America fined $17K over greywater dumping in Glacier Bay

Holland America Line will pay the state a $17,000 fine a year after one of its cruise ships holding tanks leaked greywater into Glacier Bay.

The cruise ship Westerdam was visiting the national park on September 11, 2018 when a crew member mistakenly opened the wrong valve. That’s according to the state’s notice of violation.

About 22,500 gallons of untreated water escaped into the national park.

The discharge lasted about 25 minutes and was reported to state authorities. Holland America, a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Greywater is untreated runoff, usually from cleaning and kitchen use. It’s less hazardous than wastewater containing human waste.

Cruise ships are prohibited from discharging anything within park boundaries.

The National Park Service also fined the cruise line $250 over the incident.