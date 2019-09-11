Anchorage School District pushes back on swimmer disqualification

The Anchorage School District says it won’t tolerate discrimination – including that based on body shape – after a high school swimmer was disqualified for wearing a swimsuit that exposed too much of her buttocks.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the school district said in a written statement that the decision to single out the girl for a uniform violation was “heavy-handed and unnecessary.”

The district says the girl was targeted based solely on how a standard school-issued uniform happened to fit the shape of her body.

The school district will ask the Alaska School Activities Association to reverse the disqualification and decertify the official who disqualified the girl.

KTUU-television reports a competing coach, Lauren Langford of West High School, says the girl was the only swimmer disqualified even though her teammates wore similar suits.