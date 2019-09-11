Traveling Music 9-15-19

Traveling Music

Date: 9-15-19

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Don’t Worry About Me

Frances / Sophi “Frances” Cooke

Things I’ve Never Said

Capitol

3:41

Always the Mountain

Ben Winship / Ben Winship

Toolshed

Snake River Records

5:16

Brothers in Arms

The Sevens / Mark Knopfler

Valiant

www.thesevens.org

4:30

Cloud 9

Frances / Sophi “Frances” Cooke

Things I’ve Never Said

Capitol

3:26

Cherry Tree

Ben Winship / Ben Winship

Acorns

Snake River Records

2:51

Singing Bird

Laurie Lewis / Traditional

Birdsong

www.laurielewis.com

2:54

Asking Us to Dance

Kathy Mattea / Hugh Prestwood

Time Passes By

Mercury

4:22

Cumberland – instrumental

The Sevens / Larry Unger

Valiant

www.thesevens.org

4:10

Fit To Be Tied / Sail Away Ladies

Ben Winship / Ben Winship

Acorns

Snake River Records

3:47

How We Got Up to the Woods Last Year

Brian Miller & Randy Gosa / Traditional

The Falling of the Pine

www.evergreentrad.com

2:52

Where Shall I Fly?

The Sevens / traditional, more lyrics by Pete Sutherland

Valiant

www.thesevens.org

3:30

When the Night Bird Sings

Laurie Lewis / Mark Simos

Birdsong

www.laurielewis.com

4:36

Lily Green

Ben Winship / Ben Winship

Acorns

Snake River Records

3:53

The Heights of Alma

Brian Miller & Randy Gosa / Traditional

The Falling of the Pine

www.evergreentrad.com

4:04

The Cuckoo

The Sevens / Traditional

Valiant

www.thesevens.org

1:20