Traveling Music 9-15-19

Traveling Music
Date: 9-15-19
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Don’t Worry About Me
Frances / Sophi “Frances” Cooke
Things I’ve Never Said
Capitol
3:41
Always the Mountain
Ben Winship / Ben Winship
Toolshed
Snake River Records
5:16
Brothers in Arms
The Sevens / Mark Knopfler
Valiant
www.thesevens.org
4:30
Cloud 9
Frances / Sophi “Frances” Cooke
Things I’ve Never Said
Capitol
3:26
Cherry Tree
Ben Winship / Ben Winship
Acorns
Snake River Records
2:51
Singing Bird
Laurie Lewis / Traditional
Birdsong
www.laurielewis.com
2:54
Asking Us to Dance
Kathy Mattea / Hugh Prestwood
Time Passes By
Mercury
4:22
Cumberland – instrumental
The Sevens / Larry Unger
Valiant
www.thesevens.org
4:10
Fit To Be Tied / Sail Away Ladies
Ben Winship / Ben Winship
Acorns
Snake River Records
3:47
How We Got Up to the Woods Last Year
Brian Miller & Randy Gosa / Traditional
The Falling of the Pine
www.evergreentrad.com
2:52
Where Shall I Fly?
The Sevens / traditional, more lyrics by Pete Sutherland
Valiant
www.thesevens.org
3:30
When the Night Bird Sings
Laurie Lewis / Mark Simos
Birdsong
www.laurielewis.com
4:36
Lily Green
Ben Winship / Ben Winship
Acorns
Snake River Records
3:53
The Heights of Alma
Brian Miller & Randy Gosa / Traditional
The Falling of the Pine
www.evergreentrad.com
4:04
The Cuckoo
The Sevens / Traditional
Valiant
www.thesevens.org
1:20