Traveling Music 9-22-19

By

Traveling Music

Date: 9-22-19

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

That’s What Ghosts Are For

Ben Winship with Owen Winship / Ben Winship

Toolshed

Snake River Records

4:01

Let The Bird Go Free

Laurie Lewis / Mark Simos

Birdsong

www.laurielewis.com

4:34

Time Passes By

Kathy Mattea / Jon Verner, Susan Longacre

Time Passes By

Mercury

2:47

Let It Out

Frances / Sophie “Frances” Cooke

Things I’ve Never Said

Capitol

3:51

Late One Evening

The Sevens / Traditional

Valiant

www.thesevens.org

4:04

Phoebe’s Rest – instrumental

Ben Winship / Ben Winship

Acorns

Snake River Records

3:33

Little Birds

Laurie Lewis / Carol Combs

Birdsong (originally on album Blue Rose)

www.laurielewis.com

3:27

Crossing the Great Divide

Ben Winship / Ben Winship

Toolshed

Snake River Records

5:01

What Could Have Been

Kathy Mattea with Emmylou Harris / Beth Nielsen Chapman

Time Passes By

Mercury

3:45

Which Way To Fly

Ben Winship / Ben Winship

Toolshed

Snake River Records

4:04

Grow

Frances / Sophie “Frances” Cooke, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Alexander Davies

Things I’ve Never Said

Capitol

3:59

Turtle Dove

Ben Winship with Mollie O’Brien / Traditional

Acorns

Snake River Records

3:06

Valley Forge – instrumental

The Sevens / Traditional

Valiant

www.thesevens.org

2:39

Tell Me True

Laurie Lewis / Mary Gibbons

Birdsong

www.laurielewis.com

3:43

Katy Bar The Door

Ben Winship / Ben Winship

Acorns

Snake River Records

3:28