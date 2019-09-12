Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The State of Alaska has filed felony criminal charges against an oilfield services company on the Kenai Peninsula. Also: an Anchorage grand jury indicted Baker Hughes and John Clyde Willis on 25 felony counts of assault.

Reports tonight from:

  • Rashah McChesney in Juneau
  • Elizabeth Harball and Lis Ruskin in Anchorage
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Wesley Earley in Kotzebue
  • Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Davis Hovey in Nome
  • Kavitha George in Kodiak
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR