Going nuclear in Alaska: Past…and Future?

The UAA Japan Center will host a public event remembering the effects of dropping a nuclear bomb on Hiroshima, Japan during World War II, and the underground testing of a nuclear weapon on Amchitka Island in Alaska in 1971. The free public event is Saturday, September 14 from 4-6 p.m. at the Anchorage Museum Auditorium.

Both of these nuclear uses remain controversial in human history. In addition, the March 11, 2011 failure of a nuclear power complex at Fukushima, Japan—a plant using technologies from the 1950s—has further chilled public interest in nuclear energy to meet demands of modern life.

Guests from Saturday’s event will focus on nuclear disarmament.

But beyond the story that history tells, technology continues to advance. Today, new smaller-scale nuclear power plants are being developed. Some Alaskans, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski, have identified these developments as potentially significant for the high-cost energy demands in Alaska, including rural communities.

To update our audience on these developments, we will turn to a UAF design engineer and founder of the Alaska Center for Energy and Power, a research center that focuses on community-scale fossil and renewable/alternative energy technologies. Specific areas of emphasis include power systems integration for microgrids, hydrokinetic energy, low temperature geothermal, and diesel efficiency.

Join us to remember nuclear energy’s difficult past, and how to think about its re-emergence in the future. Your calls and emails are welcome throughout the hour.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Kathleen Sullivan, 30-year advocate for disarmament, 2017 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, weekend speaker

Bruce Wright, senior scientist, Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association, weekend panelist

Gwen Holdmann, founder and director of Alaska Center for Power and Energy, University of Alaska Fairbanks

