Alaskans Abroad – Guyana

Alaskans are no strangers to the wilderness, but what about the remote jungle? This week on Outdoor Explorer we are talking about traveling and living in the South American country of Guyana.
HOST: Martha Rosenstein
GUESTS:
- Segment 1: Craig Doser, a travel consultant.
- Segment 2: Cassandra Raun, an Alaskan living in Guyana.
BROADCAST: Thursday, September 19th, 2019. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, September 19th, 2019. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: