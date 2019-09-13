How does affordable energy and broadband affect community health?

Patrick Boonstra of Intelligent Energy Systems, and Kwigillingok wind tech Benny Daniel check a turbine after a blizzard the night before. (Photo by Rachel Waldholz/APRN)

Affordable energy and access to high-speed broadband is essential for engaging in modern commerce, education, telemedicine and for economic development initiatives. But for rural Alaskans, the connection conveniences that their urban neighbors enjoy may be too expensive, unreliable or non-existent. How is the rural energy infrastructure need being addressed? We’ll discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Meera Kohler , President & CEO, Alaska Village Electric Cooperative

, President & CEO, Alaska Village Electric Cooperative Tashina Duttle, Program Manager, Rural Energy, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

