On this week’s State of Art we’re hearing from Juneau artist David Woodie. His solo exhibition “Studio 212” opened this month at Cyrano’s ArtSpace Gallery. We’ll also hear about a University of Alaska Anchorage professor whose pop-up book aims to teach kids about what happens when plastics reach the ocean.

Sketchbook Page, Alexandra Bookless by David Woodie. (Courtesy photo)

Herminia Din stands with Our Plastic Ocean, Our Clean Ocean. An exhibit on the project debuts in September. (Photo by Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage)

BROADCAST: Friday, September 13 at 2:45 p.m.