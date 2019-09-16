Acute and chronic pain management

The opioid epidemic continues to make its mark in Alaska, affecting people of all ages, races, and walks of life. Experts agree, the best way to stop this epidemic is to avoid addiction in the first place. Host Dr. Justin Clark discusses the opioid epidemic and the many non-opioid pain control options available.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD, FACS

GUESTS:

Dr. Joshua Stream , anesthesiologist

, anesthesiologist Dr. Christopher Gay, anesthesiologist and pain management physician

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: