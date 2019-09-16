Acute and chronic pain management

The opioid epidemic continues to make its mark in Alaska, affecting people of all ages, races, and walks of life. Experts agree, the best way to stop this epidemic is to avoid addiction in the first place. Host Dr. Justin Clark discusses the opioid epidemic and the many non-opioid pain control options available.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD, FACS
GUESTS:
- Dr. Joshua Stream, anesthesiologist
- Dr. Christopher Gay, anesthesiologist and pain management physician
LINKS:
- U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services: What is the opioid epidemic?
- Center for Disease Control and Prevention: Understanding the opioid epidemic
- Alaska Dept. of Health and Human Services: What Alaskans need to know about prescription opioids
- Alaska Dept. of Health and Human Services details the opioid epidemic in Alaska
