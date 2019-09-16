Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
State budget cuts mean coastal communities are preparing for months-long gaps in ferry service. Also: Scientists investigate another year of mysterious seabird die-offs.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Nat Herz in Cordova
- Renee Gross in Homer
- Davis Hovey in Nome
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Robert Woolsey in Sitka
- Emily Hofstaedter in Nome