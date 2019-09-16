Algo Nuevo September 15th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, September 15th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

Polka Idalia

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

356

Mi Familia Tan Bonita

Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte

Mi Familia Tan Bonita

Randall

329

Echame A Mi La Culpa

Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte

Mi Familia Tan Bonita

Randall

304

Difinitavamente

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

333

La Suegra Chiflada/Baila Con Tu Viejo

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

506

Es Demasiado Tarde

Ana Gabriel

Historia De Una Reina

Sony

348

Pecado Original

Ana Gabriel

Historia De Una Reina

Sony

415

Mi Cumbia, Mi Salsa

Mark Rendon Y Deztino

Promo

Atlantis

302

Quedo Pendiente Una Boda

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

Cobalt

425

You’e Still A Young Man

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

Cobalt

520

Tepito Senoral

Al Hurricane

Exitos Cumbias

Hurricane

313

Baila Bailame

Al Hurricane

Exitos Cumbias

Hurricane

417

El Hijo De Sue

Tierra Tejana

Legacy Tour

GON

341

Pense Rogatre

Tierra Tejana

Legacy Tour

GON

403

Vestida De Blanco

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

300

Dos Cosas

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR339

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

635

Tu Sangre En Mi Cuerpo

Dynette Marie

Para Mis Padres

DMC

402

Para Mis Padres

Dynette Marie

Para Mis Padres

DMC

358

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

458

Las Morenitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

401

Rancheras Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

1848

Besando Mil Botellas

Steve Chavez

Originals

Randall

339

Las Favoritas

Steve Chavez

Originals

Randall

427

Reproches Y Caricias

The New Variety Band

Roproches Y caricias

GSM Discos

338

Amarte Asi

The New Variety Band

Roproches Y caricias

GSM Discos

339

Baila Este Combion

David Olivarez

Back to Basics

Freddie

326

El ojo De Vidrio

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

322

La Del Mono Colorado

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

419

Mil Besos

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

439

Cumbia Mix

Elida Y Avante

Club Mix

Freddie

1630

Robarte Un Beso

Darren Cordova Y Calor

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

340

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Productions

433

Nena

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

658

What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Star faith

529