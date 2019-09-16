Algo Nuevo September 15th, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, September 15th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

Polka Idalia
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
356

Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall
329

Echame A Mi La Culpa
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall
304

Difinitavamente
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
333

La Suegra Chiflada/Baila Con Tu Viejo
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
506

Es Demasiado Tarde
Ana Gabriel
Historia De Una Reina
Sony
348

Pecado Original
Ana Gabriel
Historia De Una Reina
Sony
415

Mi Cumbia, Mi Salsa
Mark Rendon Y Deztino
Promo
Atlantis
302

Quedo Pendiente Una Boda
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
425

You’e Still A Young Man
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
520

Tepito Senoral
Al Hurricane
Exitos Cumbias
Hurricane
313

Baila Bailame
Al Hurricane
Exitos Cumbias
Hurricane
417

El Hijo De Sue
Tierra Tejana
Legacy Tour
GON
341

Pense Rogatre
Tierra Tejana
Legacy Tour
GON
403

Vestida De Blanco
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
300

Dos Cosas
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR339

Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
635

Tu Sangre En Mi Cuerpo
Dynette Marie
Para Mis Padres
DMC
402

Para Mis Padres
Dynette Marie
Para Mis Padres
DMC
358

La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
458

Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
401

Rancheras Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
1848

Besando Mil Botellas
Steve Chavez
Originals
Randall
339

Las Favoritas
Steve Chavez
Originals
Randall
427

Reproches Y Caricias
The New Variety Band
Roproches Y caricias
GSM Discos
338

Amarte Asi
The New Variety Band
Roproches Y caricias
GSM Discos
339

Baila Este Combion
David Olivarez
Back to Basics
Freddie
326

El ojo De Vidrio
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
322

La Del Mono Colorado
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
419

Mil Besos
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
439

Cumbia Mix
Elida Y Avante
Club Mix
Freddie
1630

Robarte Un Beso
Darren Cordova Y Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
340

Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM Productions
433

Nena
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
658

What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Star faith
529

