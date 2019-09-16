Algo Nuevo September 15th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, September 15th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Polka Idalia
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
356
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall
329
Echame A Mi La Culpa
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall
304
Difinitavamente
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
333
La Suegra Chiflada/Baila Con Tu Viejo
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
506
Es Demasiado Tarde
Ana Gabriel
Historia De Una Reina
Sony
348
Pecado Original
Ana Gabriel
Historia De Una Reina
Sony
415
Mi Cumbia, Mi Salsa
Mark Rendon Y Deztino
Promo
Atlantis
302
Quedo Pendiente Una Boda
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
425
You’e Still A Young Man
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
520
Tepito Senoral
Al Hurricane
Exitos Cumbias
Hurricane
313
Baila Bailame
Al Hurricane
Exitos Cumbias
Hurricane
417
El Hijo De Sue
Tierra Tejana
Legacy Tour
GON
341
Pense Rogatre
Tierra Tejana
Legacy Tour
GON
403
Vestida De Blanco
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
300
Dos Cosas
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR339
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
635
Tu Sangre En Mi Cuerpo
Dynette Marie
Para Mis Padres
DMC
402
Para Mis Padres
Dynette Marie
Para Mis Padres
DMC
358
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
458
Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
401
Rancheras Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
1848
Besando Mil Botellas
Steve Chavez
Originals
Randall
339
Las Favoritas
Steve Chavez
Originals
Randall
427
Reproches Y Caricias
The New Variety Band
Roproches Y caricias
GSM Discos
338
Amarte Asi
The New Variety Band
Roproches Y caricias
GSM Discos
339
Baila Este Combion
David Olivarez
Back to Basics
Freddie
326
El ojo De Vidrio
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
322
La Del Mono Colorado
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
419
Mil Besos
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
439
Cumbia Mix
Elida Y Avante
Club Mix
Freddie
1630
Robarte Un Beso
Darren Cordova Y Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
340
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM Productions
433
Nena
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
658
What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Star faith
529