Midnight Sun Jazz September, 14th 2019

Here’s the Saturday September, 14th 2019 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title (composer)

Artist Name

Album Title

Duration

Year

————————————

Midnight Sun

Ella Fitzgerald & Oscar Peterson

Ella and Oscar

3:39

1974



Some of That Sunshine

Karrin Allyson

Some of That Sunshine

4:56

2018



Fourteen (feat. Joshua Redman)

Joey Alexander

Eclipse

8:04

2018



Just One of Those Things (feat. Matt Robinson, Conor Chaplin & Dave Hamblett)

Nick Costley-White

Detour Ahead

5:34

2018



Coupe De Ville

Brian Bromberg

Thicker Than Water

6:06

2018



Man Facing North

Yellowjackets

Raising Our Voice

6:48

2018



7-T’s (feat. Trombone Shorty)

Marcus Miller

Laid Black

5:56

2018



Along Came Betty

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

Moanin’ (Remastered)

6:09

1958



Jeannine

Wes Montgomery

Groove Brothers

4:08

1961



Park Avenue Petite

Benny Golson Jazztet

The Art Farmer

3:44



Apples (Aka Gino)

Buddy Rich

Swingin’ New Big Band

2:33

1966



A Frame For The Blues

Slide Hampton

Slide Hampton – Jazz Matinee

9:44

2002



Emily

Carl Saunders

Be Bop Big Band

3:40

2002



Battle Royal

Gene Harris & Philip Morris Superband

World Tour 1990

5:23

1991



In Flight

Eddie Palmieri

Listen Here

5:42

2005



Armando’s Rhumba

Michel Camilo & Tomatito

Spain Forever

3:42

2016



Um Abraco No Getz (A Tribute To Getz)

Stan Getz & Luiz BonfÃ¡

Jazz Samba Encore!

4:27

1963



The Heart Of Saturday Night

Diana Krall

The Very Best Of Diana Krall

4:06

2007



They Say It’s Wonderful

John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman

John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman

5:20

1963



Wind Song

Gregory Porter

Liquid Spirit

3:24

2013



All of You (Mono Version)

Miles Davis

‘Round About Midnight

7:08

1957



Midnight Sun

Woody Herman and His Orchestra

On the Radio: The 1963 ‘Live’ Guard Sessions

4:38

2008