Midnight Sun Jazz September, 14th 2019

Here’s the Saturday September, 14th 2019 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title (composer)
Artist Name
Album Title
Duration
Year
Midnight Sun
Ella Fitzgerald & Oscar Peterson
Ella and Oscar
3:39
1974
Some of That Sunshine
Karrin Allyson
Some of That Sunshine
4:56
2018
Fourteen (feat. Joshua Redman)
Joey Alexander
Eclipse
8:04
2018
Just One of Those Things (feat. Matt Robinson, Conor Chaplin & Dave Hamblett)
Nick Costley-White
Detour Ahead
5:34
2018
Coupe De Ville
Brian Bromberg
Thicker Than Water
6:06
2018
Man Facing North
Yellowjackets
Raising Our Voice
6:48
2018
7-T’s (feat. Trombone Shorty)
Marcus Miller
Laid Black
5:56
2018
Along Came Betty
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
Moanin’ (Remastered)
6:09
1958
Jeannine
Wes Montgomery
Groove Brothers
4:08
1961
Park Avenue Petite
Benny Golson Jazztet
The Art Farmer
3:44
Apples (Aka Gino)
Buddy Rich
Swingin’ New Big Band
2:33
1966
A Frame For The Blues
Slide Hampton
Slide Hampton – Jazz Matinee
9:44
2002
Emily
Carl Saunders
Be Bop Big Band
3:40
2002
Battle Royal
Gene Harris & Philip Morris Superband
World Tour 1990
5:23
1991
In Flight
Eddie Palmieri
Listen Here
5:42
2005
Armando’s Rhumba
Michel Camilo & Tomatito
Spain Forever
3:42
2016
Um Abraco No Getz (A Tribute To Getz)
Stan Getz & Luiz BonfÃ¡
Jazz Samba Encore!
4:27
1963
The Heart Of Saturday Night
Diana Krall
The Very Best Of Diana Krall
4:06
2007
They Say It’s Wonderful
John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman
John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman
5:20
1963
Wind Song
Gregory Porter
Liquid Spirit
3:24
2013
All of You (Mono Version)
Miles Davis
‘Round About Midnight
7:08
1957
Midnight Sun
Woody Herman and His Orchestra
On the Radio: The 1963 ‘Live’ Guard Sessions
4:38
2008