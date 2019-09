Randale Sparks. (Photo by Casey Grove)

Nearly a month after the McKinley Fire burned dozens of homes in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, whole neighborhoods are still dealing with the fallout.

Like many of their neighbors, Randale Sparks and his wife Erica ⁠lost their home and most of their belongings. Now winter is approaching, and the rebuilding continues.

Sparks spoke with Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove.

Above: Hear Sparks discuss the process, the challenges and the community support found along the way.