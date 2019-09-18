BP Exits Alaska | Alaska Insight By Shiri Segal -

BP has been a part of Alaska’s oil industry for 60 years. Recent news of BP selling all Alaska assets to Hilcorp means the end of an era on the North Slope. What will happen with Prudhoe Bay and the trans-Alaska pipeline? In this edition of Alaska Insight, Lori Townsend talks with Bill Popp, President & CEO of the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation and Larry Persily, former federal coordinator of the Alaska LNG Pipeline. We also take an in-depth look back at BP’s legacy in Alaska.