The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge | Alaska Insight By Shiri Segal

Opening the 10-02 area of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge or ANWR has been a dream of Alaska’s congressional delegation and the oil industry for decades, but for Gwitch’in people and environmentalists, the idea is a nightmare. The Bureau of Land Management plans a lease sale there this year. How will that unfold and what’s at stake? It’s our discussion on this edition of Alaska Insight.