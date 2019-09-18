Traveling Music 9-29-19

Traveling Music
Date: 9-29-18 (was 9-16-18)
Kluonie Frey (for Shonti Elder)
Things That Scare Me
Neko Case / Neko Case
Blacklisted
Anti Epitaph
2:30
Dearly Departed
Shakey Graves featuring Esme Patterson / Shakey Graves
Dearly Departed
Dualtone Music
3:33
Shankhill Butchers
Sarah Jarosz / The Decemberists
Song Up in her Head
Sugar Hill
4:22
Am I Born to Die?
Tim Eriksen / Traditional
Cold Mountain (Music from the Miramax Movie)
DMZ / Columbia / Sony
2:33
Did You Sleep Well?
Crooked Still / Crooked Still
Still Crooked
www.crookedstill.com
4:08
Clothes of Sand
Solas / Nick Drake
Edge of Silence
Shanachie
4:16
Come Away to the Water
Glen Hansard / Glen Hansard
Rhythm and Repose
Anti / Epitaph
3:47
Lowdown and Dirty
Crooked Still / Crooked Still
Still Crooked
www.crookedstill.com
4:08
Broken Bones
Kaleo / Kaleo
A / B
Elektra
4:06
Nothing But the Water
Grace Potter and the Nocturnals / Grace Potter
The Sky is Darkening Like a Stain
Indie 911
2:46
In a Week
Hozier with Karen Cowley / Hozier
Hozier
Columbia
5:19
Wading Deep Waters
Crooked Still / Traditional
Still Crooked
www.crookedstill.com
4:12
Your Bones
Of Monsters and Men / Of Monsters and Men
My Head is an Animal
Republic Records
4:09
If I Ever Leave This World Alive
Flogging Molly / Flogging Molly
He Ain’t Never Coming Home
Side One Dummy Records
3:22
A Widow’s Toast
Neko Case / Neko Case
Blacklisted
Anti / Epitaph
1:37